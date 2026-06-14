‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance

June 14, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge Community Pool opens on weekends until school ends June 18 GR-pool opens-C

Glen Ridge Community Pool opens on weekends until school ends June 18

June 10, 2026 46
Outdoor classes help students reset BLM-Outdoor Class-C

Outdoor classes help students reset

June 2, 2026 79
Mejia reads to third-graders GR-Congresswoman Reads-C

Mejia reads to third-graders

June 2, 2026 101
Long-time English teacher set to retire GR-Pollak Retiring-C

Long-time English teacher set to retire

May 27, 2026 100

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

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Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season B-VOLLEY-BHSvLIV11 2

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

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Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Catie Buntrock 4

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