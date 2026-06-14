‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance

“Project Healthy Bones,” a 24-week exercise and nutrition program focusing on osteoporosis prevention, is currently meeting at the Oakside Cultural Center, on Thursday mornings, 10 a.m. to noon.

Sponsored by the Bloomfield Department of Human Services, it was initiated in April and is open to anyone, but has attracted 20 senior women from the township and local communities. It is being coordinated by human services case worker Mary Parker, who is assisted by Sue Morrocco, Jeanine Brady and Barbara Parker. Paula Piekes is the director of Human Services.

Many of the participants are members of the Oakside Senior Club, which meets weekly at the center. This is where they learned about the program. But it was suggested to Shahla Moghadam, who lives in the Forest Hill section of Newark, at the Belleville Senior Club. She wanted to strengthen her bones for better balance.

“I fell down last year, in my house, 12 steps and hit my head on the wall and had two hemorrhages,” she said, touching her head. “The left side of my body was paralysed.”

She was taken to University Hospital, where it was determined the blows caused a stroke. She was sent to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, in West Orange, and afterward to Family Care Nursing Home, in Montclair.

“I was there for six months and walked out,” she said. “That was last year. When I found out that they have exercises here in Bloomfield, I came here. This has been very helpful and the people are very nice and kind. I appreciate the hospital, Kessler, the nursing and being here.”

Piekes said the program, which also includes advice on nutrition, was developed by the NJ Department of Human Services.

“We’re always looking to bring programs to Bloomfield,” she said. “A number of seniors were interested in this and they’ll also learn new things and meet new people. A broken bone can isolate a senior.”

Not wanting any strained muscles, Parker, the coordinator, keeps her eye on the participants when they exercise with 2 pounds on their wrists and ankles. Other exercises are reminiscent of box-step dance patterns. The women will also walk around the classroom, single-file, heel-to-toe. Breathing exercises are part of the weekly regime.

“The most important thing is when the class leader counts out the exercises, everyone counts out with her,” Parker said. “The cadence of everyone doing it

together is powerful.”

Morrocco said all senior citizens should do strength and balance training.

“It starts with breathing, then relaxation, strength training and back to breathing,” she said. “We started using the weights during week four and we’ll use them for the next 20 weeks.”

The women are provided with an instruction book and are encouraged to exercise at home and some actually do.

Lucy Gambino, of Bloomfield, also learned about “Project Healthy Bones” from attending the Oakside Senior Club.

“I’m 69 and would like to prevent osteoporosis,” she said. “I see improvement in my balance and focus, watching more carefully where I step and maintaining safety. I do exercise at home and it becomes easier. But the class is a great opportunity, because it gives us insight about what we should do and what we should eat.”

Phyllis Grant, a township resident, learned about the class at the senior club.

“I marched in the Memorial Day Parade,” she said “and love to work out and this is an inexpensive way.”

She said she does not take the class for health reasons, but just because she enjoys doing it. Nonetheless, she would be happy to lose a little weight and gain muscle tone.

Linda Bloom also is from the township and learned about the class at the senior club.

“I’m taking it for many reasons,” she said. “Strengthen my body and to socialize, of course, and improve my balance, which is getting better.”

She was also exercising at the Civic Center, three times a week, in another township class, but admitted not enough at home.

“Who has the time?” she said. “But my balance is improving and I’m getting stronger. Anything that can improve our balance at our age is important.’”

To join the class, a person must have medical clearance from their doctor. If they have a physical issue or condition, the exercises would be modified. Mary Parker can be reached at 973-680-4000, ext. 3152. There will be a second session of the class starting in October.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

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