On Monday, June 8, RoseMarie Liguori loving mother of Thomas Jr. and Dominic passed away at age 79. RoseMarie Liguori was born on August 17, 1946.

She was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield before moving to Clifton the last couple of years. She was a waitress for over 40 years and lastly worked at the Plaza Diner in Bloomfield.

She enjoyed the time spent with family, trips to visit her sister Elizabeth and her family in Arizona, going to the Casino, bingo, watching her game shows and bowling up to a few years ago.

Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Angelina Gesario, her brother Anthony Jr., and her sister Connie. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth, sons Thomas, Jr. and wife Chrissy, Dominic, and wife Gaby, her grandchildren, Erica, Maria, Jamie, Jean, Chris, and Eric and many other nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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