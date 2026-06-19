Elizabeth Ann Brown, 84 of Bloomfield, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2026, in Belleville, NJ.

Born in Newark, New Jersey on December 28, 1941 to the late James and Elizabeth (Tracey) Burke. Cherished wife of James G. Brown, Sr., Mother of Kelly Ann and her husband, Benjamin Sanchez and James G. Brown, Jr. and his wife Jennifer; grandmother (Macka) to James and Michael Brown, Aunt to Karen (Seneca) Divver and sister to the late Anthony Tracey. Beth is now peacefully reunited with her beautiful sister, Dorothy (Burke) Seneca.

Beth spent the majority of her life in Bloomfield where she was the heart and soul of her family. She met the love of her life, James Brown, in 1958 where they were both neighbors in the area of Madison Avenue and Jelliff Avenue in Newark, NJ, which is where their love story began. Married on November 28, 1964 at Blessed Sacrament Church on Clinton Avenue (Clinton Hill Section) in Newark, they briefly lived in Irvington and West Orange before going on to raise their two children in Bloomfield where she was our mother of the year, every year. Beth will forever be known for her sense of humor, her amazing cooking and baking and especially her homemade peanut butter cups, sugar cookies and the best corned beef and cabbage every St. Patrick’s Day; her love of helping others, her love of God and most of all and beyond anything else, the love and devotion she had for her husband. There simply are no words to express what a great loss this is and she will be missed every day by her family. We will love you always and forever.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, June 18, at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. The funeral Mass was on Friday at St. Stephens Church, 141 Washington Avenue, Kearny, Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, New Jersey 07032 in her memory.

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