Kevin W. Zeitlin

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Walter Zibeline of Bloomfield. Kevin was born on March 17, 1983 and lived in Bloomfield for his entire life, He attended Forest Glen School, Demarest School, Bloomfield Middle School and High School. Most recently he enjoyed attending SYA for Special Adults in Nutley.

Kevin was an avid participant in Special Olympics in both bowling and bocce and thoroughly enjoyed his trips with the Bloomfield team to the College of New Jersey. In addition he attended Camp Hope in the summer.

Kevin is survived by his mother Jacqueline Zeitlin, Brothers Aaron Zeitlin (Hahn), Eric Zeitlin, and sister Angie Turner. Aunts Margaret Dean, and Jerilyn Weiglein (Franz). Uncle Mark Zeitlin, Niece Jordyn Turner, Nephews Ben, Joe and Max Zeitlin, Cousins Jack Dean (Nadine), Tim Dean (Andie), Emily Dean (Dave), Keith and Glen Parower. Second cousin George Patrick Dean.

Kevin is predeceased by his father Michael Zeitlin, sister Allison Zeitlin, Grandparents James and Margaret Dean and Jean Zeitlin, Uncle Patrick Dean and Aunt Judy Rosenfeld.

Kevin was the happiest and most kind person you would ever know. He was friends with everyone, he was loved by all and will be missed by all.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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