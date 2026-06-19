Kevin W. Zeitlin

June 20, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

June 17, 2026 7
Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 2

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 10
Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season SOFT-MKA Meyer 3

Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season

June 17, 2026 23
Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career G-LAX-MKA Goldstein 4

Glen Ridge multi-sport star Addie Goldstein finishes superb Montclair Kimberley Academy career

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