Savina J Plate passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 17th, 2026, after a long and well-lived life, in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 97 years old. She lived most of her life in New York before relocating to New Jersey several years ago.

Gifted with beauty and remarkable intelligence from a young age, she entered grammar school not speaking a word of English. Yet through sheer determination, she skipped the sixth grade and earned admission and a scholarship to the highly selective Hunter High School, where she continued to excel. That same quiet determination defined everything she did. Above all, she was blessed with a kind and generous heart, always greeting everyone with a warm smile and making sure that every person who walked through her door felt truly at home. She had a gift for making people feel loved, and she never stopped putting others before herself. She cherished every little trinket and knickknack anyone ever gave her – proof that no gesture, however small, was ever lost on her.

A devoted believer in the value of education, she gave her life wholeheartedly to her family, her friends, and her two children.

She was preceded by the beloved husband Michael R. Plate; She was the loving mother of Doctor Michael M. (Milagros) Plate, Steven P. (Nancy) Plate.

Grandmother of Gregory (Stephanie) Plate, Michael E. Plate, Thomas (Christine) Plate, Kristen Plate, and the late Brian Plate. Great- grandmother of Charlotte Plate and Caroline Plate. She is preceded by her parents Pietro and Esterina Bergonzi; She is survived by her brother Anthony (late Theresa) Bergonzi. She is survived by her sister in law Joan predeceased by her brother Louis Bergonzi. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to join the visitation on Friday, June 26th at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

The funeral Mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, on June 27th. Interment followed at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Sacred Heart Pastoral Center, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, in her memory.

https://www.wesharegiving.org/App/Form/f55897cd-c217-4d93-a51d-d4c3378cc9e7

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

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