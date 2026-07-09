July 9, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship SOFT-GR 10U

Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship

July 8, 2026 3
Pierre brothers excel at AAU Regional track, advance to nationals TRACK-IRV Pierre borthers

Pierre brothers excel at AAU Regional track, advance to nationals

July 8, 2026 10
Veterans get a chance to smile WO-Dental Health2-C

Veterans get a chance to smile

July 1, 2026 59
Stolen car ring using Irvington shipping yard busted by police IRV-Police Car-C

Stolen car ring using Irvington shipping yard busted by police

July 1, 2026 63

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LOCAL SPORTS

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students Screenshot 1

GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

July 8, 2026 2
Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship SOFT-GR 10U 2

Glen Ridge 10U softball team wins Greater Essex League championship

July 8, 2026 3
Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing B-HOOPS-BHSvMontclair3 3

Bloomfield HS Summer Basketball League is in full swing

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West Orange youth football camp — PHOTOS FOOT-WO camp4 4

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