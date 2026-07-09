GRHS girls soccer player creates children’s book, develops kindness curriculum for elementary students

By Carey Reiley

GLEN RIDGE ​— Glen Ridge High School rising senior varsity soccer player Esmae Keswin has created an original children’s book, “Mossy the Bear,” and developed a kindness curriculum that she recently taught to students at Central Avenue School.

Built around “Mossy the Bear,” the curriculum teaches children that kindness starts with how they treat themselves.

During the lesson, Keswin read the story aloud and led students through simple activities that helped reinforce its message. Students wrote kind words about themselves on paper leaves that were added to Keswin’s Kindness Tree, then each took home a “Mossy the Bear” stuffed animal as a reminder to show themselves the same kindness they show others.

Keswin said creating the curriculum allowed her to combine her love of working with children with her passion for helping others.

“It was so rewarding to teach ‘Mossy the Bear’ and see how excited the students were,” Keswin said. “My goal is that they learn being kind starts with how they treat themselves. I’m looking forward to bringing the program to more classrooms this fall.”

Keswin also is the founder of Hands 4 Hope, a student-led organization that creates volunteer opportunities for teens throughout the community.

In addition, she is active with the Glen Ridge Girls Club and Sharing of the Arts, and serves as a peer leader at GRHS. She plans to continue growing both the “Mossy the Bear” curriculum and Hands 4 Hope’s mission of encouraging young people to make a positive impact through service. Follow Hands 4 Hope on Instagram at @hands4hope.gr.

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