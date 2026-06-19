John Joseph Quinn, 81, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, passed away peacefully at his home on June 16, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, on November 13, 1944, John was the beloved son of the late James and Teresa Quinn.

For more than fifty years, John shared a devoted and loving marriage with his wife, Mary Ann Quinn. Together they built a life centered on family, faith, hard work, and service to others.

John was the proud and loving father of Michelle Wolf and her husband, Mark; John Quinn and his wife, Erika; Sean Quinn and his wife, Amy; Kathleen Ruiz and her husband, Michael; and Ryan Quinn and his wife, Shante. He was a cherished grandfather to Dylan and Landon Wolf; Charlotte, Keira, Sean and Nora Quinn; and Hanna Ruiz. His greatest joy came from spending time with his children and grandchildren and celebrating their accomplishments.

He is also survived by his sister, Teresa Zawacki, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Teresa Quinn and his brother, James Quinn.

John enjoyed a distinguished career spanning more than five decades in banking, investment management, and credit analysis. A graduate of Seton Hall University, where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and an MBA in Finance, John rose through the ranks at The Howard Savings Bank, ultimately serving as Senior Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Investment Officer. He later served as Senior Investment Officer at Mutual Benefit Life Assurance Corporation and concluded his professional career as a Senior Credit Analyst with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Throughout his career, John earned the respect of colleagues and industry leaders for his intelligence, integrity, work ethic, and analytical expertise.

Outside of his professional life, and second only to his love for family, one of John’s greatest passions was running. He was a familiar face at local road races and took great pride in his accomplishments as a runner, particularly his top finishes in the Ridger’s Romp and the Sunset Classic. Whether running on the roads of Glen Ridge or competing alongside friends and neighbors, running brought him tremendous joy and reflected the determination, discipline, and perseverance that defined his life.

John was known for his kindness, humility, unwavering devotion to his family, and willingness to help others. He was a steady source of guidance, wisdom, and support to all who knew him. His legacy will live on through the values he instilled in his family and the countless lives he touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Monday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Glen Ridge Police Foundation or the Glen Ridge Volunteer Ambulance Squad in John’s memory. Condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com John will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who loved him.

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