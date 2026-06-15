Fritz Bertoni, of Glen Ridge, NJ ( formally of Hawthorne NJ and New York N.Y), passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Montclair, NJ.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on December 11, 1925 to the late Felix and Marie Rose Bertoni. Fritz immigrated to the United States in 1956 and proudly achieved his U.S. citizenship in 1970. He spent the majority of his life working as a photographer developer for Pacht Bros. in New York City.

Fritz was the devoted husband of the late Alma Wolber. He was the father of Jennifer and her husband, Mark Evces and the grandfather of Charlotte Evces. He is also survived by a large, loving extended family, including many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings: Paul, Max, Janine Farmer, Edith Buteau, Paulette Charles, and Guy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. The service will take place on Wednesday at 12:00 PM at the Laurel Grove Mausoleum. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St Jude Hospital in his memory.

https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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