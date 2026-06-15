Fritz Bertoni

June 15, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

June 10, 2026 20
Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season B-VOLLEY-BHSvLIV11 2

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season

June 10, 2026 25
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season

June 10, 2026 33
Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Catie Buntrock 4

Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

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