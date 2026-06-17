State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville

June 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing EO-Test Rally1-C

Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing

June 10, 2026 48
Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball B-HOOPS-Orange Copeland

Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball

June 10, 2026 47
Bloomfield HS senior athletes honored during college decision ceremony SPORTS-BHSsigning4

Bloomfield HS senior athletes honored during college decision ceremony

June 10, 2026 47
Men of Essex Inc. honors athletes at 67th annual Essex Awards WRESTLE-BHS Quamina2

Men of Essex Inc. honors athletes at 67th annual Essex Awards

June 10, 2026 77

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

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Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season B-VOLLEY-BHSvLIV11 2

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

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Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Catie Buntrock 4

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