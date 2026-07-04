Orange HS girls flag football players earn Super Football Conference divisional accolades
ORANGE — The Orange High School girls flag football team, which enjoyed a fine 7-3 season this spring, featured several players who were honored by the Super Football Conference–American White Team.
The following are the OHS honorees:
First Team offense
- Sophomore wide receiver Nayeli Anderson
- Junior wide receiver Soukeinatou Sacko
First Team Defense
- Senior Kayla Dorcey
- Junior Honest Hinds
Second Team Offense
- Junior wide receiver Ashley Mathurin
- Freshman wide receiver/running back Rhyan Mansook
Second Team Defense
- Sophomore Makayla Battle
- Junior Viahelhee Noel
- Sophomore Genesis Parker
Honorable Mention Offense
- Senior running back/wide receiver Naomi Sonubi
- Junior quarterback/captain Sa’myra Butler-Allen
Honorable Mention Defense
- Junior defensive back Deja Torrian
- Sophomore DB Mekayla Bogado
Special Teams
- Mansook, kick returner
- Junior Mahder Begashaw, punter.
The Tornadoes, under head coach Omar Mitchell, won their final seven games of the season.