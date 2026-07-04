Orange HS girls flag football players earn Super Football Conference divisional accolades

ORANGE — The Orange High School girls flag football team, which enjoyed a fine 7-3 season this spring, featured several players who were honored by the Super Football Conference–American White Team.

The following are the OHS honorees:

First Team offense

Sophomore wide receiver Nayeli Anderson

Junior wide receiver Soukeinatou Sacko

First Team Defense

Senior Kayla Dorcey

Junior Honest Hinds

Second Team Offense

Junior wide receiver Ashley Mathurin

Freshman wide receiver/running back Rhyan Mansook

Second Team Defense

Sophomore Makayla Battle

Junior Viahelhee Noel

Sophomore Genesis Parker

Honorable Mention Offense

Senior running back/wide receiver Naomi Sonubi

Junior quarterback/captain Sa’myra Butler-Allen

Honorable Mention Defense

Junior defensive back Deja Torrian

Sophomore DB Mekayla Bogado

Special Teams

Mansook, kick returner

Junior Mahder Begashaw, punter.

The Tornadoes, under head coach Omar Mitchell, won their final seven games of the season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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