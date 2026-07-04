Veterans get a chance to smile

WEST ORANGE — For more than a decade, Deborah went without dental care—not by choice, but because she could not afford it.

A Cold War-era Army veteran living on a modest Social Security income, Deborah had resigned herself to getting by without treatment until a chance conversation changed everything.

“I didn’t know of any programs offering affordable dental care,” she said. “Then, while riding a veterans’ shuttle bus to the VA Medical Center in East Orange, I overheard two gentlemen talking about this one.”

The program was Smiles for Our Heroes, Zufall Health’s initiative that provides no-cost dental care to veterans through a partnership with Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation. Since enrolling, Deborah has received cleanings, fillings, and a crown. At the program’s annual flagship event on June 13 at Zufall’s West Orange site, she began treatment for a partial denture.

“My chipped front tooth was unsightly and interfered with my self-confidence,” she said. “My dentist was pleasant, and I felt that I was treated without judgment.”

Deborah is one of hundreds of veterans who have received free dental care through Smiles for Our Heroes since the program launched in 2017. But the fact that she found her way there by chance speaks to a gap that Zufall’s leadership is determined to close.

“No one, especially those who served our country, should have to depend on luck to access basic health care services,” said Fran Palm, Zufall Health’s president and CEO. “Yet only 15% of veterans are eligible for VA dental coverage, and cost remains the leading reason veterans forgo dental care. For nine years, Smiles for Our Heroes has helped to rewrite that narrative for veterans in New Jersey.”

Beyond the dental chairs, Saturday’s event doubled as a community gathering. Veterans and their families enjoyed food and live music by the Denville String Band, while health care, social service, and veteran support organizations hosted information tables.

A midday ceremony featured remarks from government officials, including U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, New Jersey Department of Health Deputy Commissioner of Population Health Nashon Horsby, and West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney.

Among those who also received care was Ted, a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam. Saturday marked his first step toward receiving a bridge—a procedure he said he had delayed for more than a year because the cost was out of reach.

“I never really understood why dental care isn’t a benefit for veterans like me,” said Ted, 77. “My teeth go with me everywhere I go. They’re part of the body. It’s silly.”

For Philip, an 80-year-old Vietnam-era Marine Corps veteran, the program provided relief from costs that would otherwise have totaled thousands of dollars.

“The worst thing for anyone is not being able to afford dental care. It’s terrible,” Philip said. “I’m thankful.”

Philip’s lapse in dental care coincided with his wife’s passing. Reconnecting with treatment improved not only his oral health but also helped him move forward during a difficult period.

“Stories like Deborah’s, Ted’s, and Philip’s are exactly why we do this work. We were proud to support this year’s Smiles for Our Heroes and help provide critical dental care to nearly 70 veterans,” said Paul Di Maio, president and CEO, Delta Dental of New Jersey. “We’re grateful to our longtime partner, Zufall Health, for making this impact possible and look forward to celebrating the program’s 10th anniversary in 2027.”

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