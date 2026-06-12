Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball

ORANGE — Terry Copeland is coming home.

The Orange native who was named the Division 1 National Junior College Athletic Association national men’s basketball player of the year at Howard College in Big Spring, Texas, reportedly has committed to Seton Hall University.

Leading the Hawks to a 33-4 overall record and a national championship title this past season, Copeland closed out the season with seven accolades added to his resume. Prior to the run in Hutchinson, Kansas, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound center was named Western Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Year, WJCAC Newcomer of the Year, All-Region V Team, All-Conference Team and Region V All-Tournament Team. The week in Kansas saw Copeland claim MVP of the Tournament and, in weeks to follow, the National Player of the Year honor.

Copeland averaged 19.8 points and 7.9 rebounds, while shooting 67% from the field, including 35% from three-point range. He had 23 points and 16 rebounds in the title game against Southern Idaho.

Throughout the season, Copeland was named WJCAC Player of the Week on several occasions. The newcomer played a vital role in the Hawks earning a conference championship title, regional championship title and the national championship title.

Copeland played at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell.

Photo Courtesy Howard College

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry