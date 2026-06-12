June 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS senior athletes honored during college decision ceremony SPORTS-BHSsigning4

Bloomfield HS senior athletes honored during college decision ceremony

June 10, 2026 14
Men of Essex Inc. honors athletes at 67th annual Essex Awards WRESTLE-BHS Quamina2

Men of Essex Inc. honors athletes at 67th annual Essex Awards

June 10, 2026 31
UPDATED No. 2: Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2

UPDATED No. 2: Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

June 9, 2026 196
Columbia HS boys Ultimate team captures state championship SPORTS-CHS Ultimate1

Columbia HS boys Ultimate team captures state championship

June 3, 2026 66

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LOCAL SPORTS

Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball B-HOOPS-Orange Copeland 1

Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball

June 10, 2026 1
Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season BASE-SHP GNT 2

Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys banner season

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West Orange HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors SOFT-WO team 3

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Bloomfield HS track and field athletes excel at state Meetr of TRACK-BHS MOC3 4

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