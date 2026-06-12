Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team spikes down fantastic season

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a fantastic season.

The third-seeded Ridgers, under head coach Mike Tulley, finished with a 22-7 after falling at No. 2 seed Hoboken 3-1 in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament on June 3.

Hoboken won the first game 30-28. Glen Ridge won the second game 25-19. But Hoboken won the third game 25-19 and the decisive fourth game 25-12.

For the Ridgers, junior Niki Botev had 14 kills, sophomore Batu Yagiz had 11 kills, junior Linus Tulleson had 29 assists, junior Aaron Winslow had 5 kills and 3 digs, and sophomore Ravin Ambastha had 2 kills.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 14 seed Paterson Arts & Science Charter in the first round on May 27 and defeated No. 6 seed West Caldwell Tech in the quarterfinal round on May 29.

The Ridgers also won the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division with a 10-0 divisional record.

Photo Courtesy of Christopher Troyano

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