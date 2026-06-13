Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team enjoyed a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state sectional tournament.

The 10th-seeded Bengals lost at No. 3 seed Passaic Tech 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-20) in the semifinals on June 2.

For the Bengals, senior Adrian Santos had 6 digs and 4 assists; senior Matthew Merchan had 18 digs, junior Matthew Sagbay Hernandez had 23 assists and 6 digs, senior Pedro Herrera posted 7 kills, senior Daniel Lucero had 3 kills and 2 blocks, senior Tajay Gentles notched 15 kills and 14 digs, senior Alessandro Barrionuevo had 2 kills, junior Angel Rosario had 2 blocks, junior Logan Mosquera had 2 digs, and freshman Malaka Vichkulwrapan collected 8 digs and 5 kills.

The Bengals, under longtime head coach Louis Stevens, finished the season with a 12-18 record.

BHS upset No. 7 seed West Orange 3-0 (25-18, 20-25, 25-19) in the first round on May 27 and upset No. 2 seed Livingston 3-2 (21-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-19, 18-16) in the quarterfinals on May 29.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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