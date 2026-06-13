Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing

June 13, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball B-HOOPS-Orange Copeland

Orange’s Terry Copeland commits to Seton Hall University men’s basketball

June 10, 2026 18
Bloomfield HS senior athletes honored during college decision ceremony SPORTS-BHSsigning4

Bloomfield HS senior athletes honored during college decision ceremony

June 10, 2026 20
Men of Essex Inc. honors athletes at 67th annual Essex Awards WRESTLE-BHS Quamina2

Men of Essex Inc. honors athletes at 67th annual Essex Awards

June 10, 2026 41
UPDATED No. 2: Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9 FOOT-GRvHP2

UPDATED No. 2: Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

June 9, 2026 204

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season

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Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors Catie Buntrock 2

Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

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Columbia HS boys tennis team wins sectional championship B-TENNIS-CHS team 3

Columbia HS boys tennis team wins sectional championship

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Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team spikes down fantastic season B-VOLLEY-GRvPat Arts1 4

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