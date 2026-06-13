Cicely L. Tyson scholars rally for success before state testing

By Mirvetk Tonuzi

Special to the Record-Transcript

Boom, boom, boom.

The insistent sound of the drums grew louder and louder as middle school students, wide-eyed with excitement and pep in their step, beelined down the hallway toward the gym.

Two sixth-grade drummers created a high-energy entrance that set the tone before the pep rally even began. Along the way, a welcoming committee of seventh and eighth graders lined the hallway, chanting:

“Tyson scholars, we won’t rest, We are ready for the test” in rhythm with the drumbeat and building anticipation for the celebration ahead.

As approximately 400 students settled into their assigned sections in the bleachers, many proudly held posters they had created with encouraging messages such as “Middle School Minds Ready to Shine!” and “Tyson Strong: Prepared, Focused, Ready!”

After a welcoming message from Assistant Principal Terrence Bell, the event’s emcee, gym teacher Jatirah Diggs, took the microphone with practiced ease and drove the excitement to a new level with student hosts Kamyla Lopez and Jovanni Rose also helping to guide the program.

The rally opened with a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by the loudest grade cheer competition, where each grade level had the chance to show its school spirit.

The pep rally also featured recognition of the majorette squad, sing-along selections, raffle drawings, and eight friendly competitions, including relay-style challenges, a teacher-versus-student basketball showdown, and other high-energy activities that encouraged teamwork and participation.

By the end of the rally, the eighth-grade class was declared the victor, and each member of the class received a special treat.

“It was a great event, and the students were really into it,” Principal John English said. “I loved the excitement, the energy, and seeing the teachers get behind the students. Ms. Aziza Arnette, Dr. William Brown, and Ms. Tiffany Vann really got into it, and Ms. Jatirah Diggs did a great job as the emcee. It was also a nice break from instructional time, giving everyone a chance to have a little fun while still building school spirit and motivation. The initiative, spearheaded by Dr. M. Tonuzi, did a great job planning and putting everything together. I could not be happier with how it turned out. The students said it was great, and now the high school students want a pep rally too. It was such a positive experience. At the end of the day, you do what you do for the kids and hope everyone comes together to support them.”

Elijah Hatcher, 13, said the pep rally helped get him in the right frame of mind for the test.

“It also helped me build my confidence to do a little more,” he said. “I enjoyed the basketball game because I hit the game-winning shot to give my team an extra 10 points.”

Shantal Sanchez, 12, said her favorite part of the pep rally was the dancers

“The pep rally made me feel ready and prepared for the state test,” Sanchez said. “The rally also helped us realize how important the state test is.”

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