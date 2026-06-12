Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team had a good run at defending its New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament and Group 1 state titles.

The Ridgers, seeded fourth, lost at top-seeded Rumson-Fair Haven 19-4 on June 4.

Glen Ridge, under second-year head coach Anthony Sicoli, finished with a 15-7 record this season.

Senior Stephen Grober had two goals, senior Carson Ross had one goal and one assist, senior Jimmy Benson had one goal and junior Dixon Atkinson had one assist for the Ridgers. Senior John Leone had eight ground balls, Ross and junior Rory Winnick each had four 4 GBs and junior goalkeeper Keiller Goodwin made six saves for the Ridgers. Last season, the Ridgers defeated Rumson-Fair Haven 9-8 in overtime in the sectional semifinals en route to winning the sectional title and the Group 1 state championship to cap a 16-8 campaign.

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