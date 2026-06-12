Glen Ridge HS softball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, voted by the divisional coaches.

First team: junior Catie Buntrock and freshman Charlotte Hogan.

Second team: freshman Finley Nix, junior Amelia Mikros and sophomore Eva Manna.

Honorable mention: senior Annie Doud and junior Georgia Nix.

Buntrock batted .533 with 40 hits (15 singles, 15 doubles, 4 triples and 6 home runs), 21 RBIs, 37 runs, 7 walks and 3 stolen bases.

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Hogan batted .435 with 30 hits (24 singles, 4 doubles, 1 triple and 1 home run), 18 RBIs, 17 runs, 7 walks and 5 stolen bases.

Doud batted .344 with 21 hits (14 singles, 4 doubles, 1 triple and 2 home runs), 18 RBIs, 20 runs and 13 walks.

Mikros was the team’s top pitcher. In 120 1/3 innings pitched, she allowed 104 hits and 33 walks, striking 95. She had a 2.44 earned run average.

The Ridgers, under head coach Rachael Hogan, finished with 13-10 overall record, 5-5 in the division.

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