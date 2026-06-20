June 20, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

June 17, 2026 13
Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 17
Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction FOOT-EO London

Clifford Scott alum Ronly London grateful for Essex Coaches Hall induction

June 17, 2026 31
Irvington HS honors senior athletes TRACK-IHS Trocard award

Irvington HS honors senior athletes

June 17, 2026 36

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors TRACK-BHS track honors 1

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

June 17, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 2

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

June 17, 2026 13
Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 3

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

June 17, 2026 17
Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season SOFT-MKA Meyer 4

Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season

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