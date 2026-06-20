Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School outdoor boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed a terrific season this spring, under head coach Terry Iavarone.

The Super Essex Conference–American Division announced their honorees. The following are the BHS honorees.

Girls

First team

Senior Emily Brodowski, pole vault.

Junior Inez Brewster, 800 meters.

Second team

Brewster, 400 meters.

Senior Audrey McLaughlin, 3,200 meters.

Sophomore Julia Gargiulo, triple jump.

Senior Thalia Bell, discus and shot put.

4×400-meter relay: junior Delilah Tapia, junior Estevez, freshman Chloe Allen and Brewster.

Honorable mention

McLaughlin, 1,600 meters.

Junior Amira Nicholas, 100-meter high hurdles.

Tapia, 400-meter hurdles.

Boys

First team

Senior Jeremy Tejada, 110-meter high hurdles.

Junior Said Diop, triple jump.

Junior Jo’elle Urdanivia, discus.

Second team

Junior Carlos Vega, 200 meters.

Senior Shane Fernandez, shot put.

4×400-meter relay team: junior Xavier Campos, junior Nyeem Cross, Vega and sophomore Quentin Copper.

Honorable mention

Vega, 100 meters.

Senior Jon Zeqa, 3,200 meters.

Sophomore Blake Harrison, pole vault.

Junior Makai Douglas, discus.

Note: Urdanivia won the second-place medal in the boys discus at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on June 3 at Pennsauken. He threw a personal-best 183 feet, 8 inches.

Brodowski and Tapia set school records in the pole vault and the 400-meter hurdles, respectively.

The boys 4×100-meter relay and 4×1,600, and the girls 4×800 and 4×1,600 also set new school records.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

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