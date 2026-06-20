Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors
BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School outdoor boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed a terrific season this spring, under head coach Terry Iavarone.
The Super Essex Conference–American Division announced their honorees. The following are the BHS honorees.
Girls
First team
- Senior Emily Brodowski, pole vault.
- Junior Inez Brewster, 800 meters.
Second team
- Brewster, 400 meters.
- Senior Audrey McLaughlin, 3,200 meters.
- Sophomore Julia Gargiulo, triple jump.
- Senior Thalia Bell, discus and shot put.
- 4×400-meter relay: junior Delilah Tapia, junior Estevez, freshman Chloe Allen and Brewster.
Honorable mention
- McLaughlin, 1,600 meters.
- Junior Amira Nicholas, 100-meter high hurdles.
- Tapia, 400-meter hurdles.
Boys
First team
- Senior Jeremy Tejada, 110-meter high hurdles.
- Junior Said Diop, triple jump.
- Junior Jo’elle Urdanivia, discus.
Second team
- Junior Carlos Vega, 200 meters.
- Senior Shane Fernandez, shot put.
- 4×400-meter relay team: junior Xavier Campos, junior Nyeem Cross, Vega and sophomore Quentin Copper.
Honorable mention
- Vega, 100 meters.
- Senior Jon Zeqa, 3,200 meters.
- Sophomore Blake Harrison, pole vault.
- Junior Makai Douglas, discus.
Note: Urdanivia won the second-place medal in the boys discus at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions on June 3 at Pennsauken. He threw a personal-best 183 feet, 8 inches.
Brodowski and Tapia set school records in the pole vault and the 400-meter hurdles, respectively.
The boys 4×100-meter relay and 4×1,600, and the girls 4×800 and 4×1,600 also set new school records.
Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field