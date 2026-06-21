Superintendent retiring after 50 years

June 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Girl Scout creates a Revolutionary tour GR-Scout Project2-C

Girl Scout creates a Revolutionary tour

June 18, 2026 67
‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance BLM-healthy bones-C

‘Project Healthy Bones’ strengthens bones and improves your balance

June 10, 2026 70
Glen Ridge Community Pool opens on weekends until school ends June 18 GR-pool opens-C

Glen Ridge Community Pool opens on weekends until school ends June 18

June 10, 2026 92
Outdoor classes help students reset BLM-Outdoor Class-C

Outdoor classes help students reset

June 2, 2026 113

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors TRACK-BHS track honors 1

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors

June 17, 2026 7
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 2

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

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Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 3

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

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Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season SOFT-MKA Meyer 4

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