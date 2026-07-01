Bloomfield High School held its 172nd graduation commencement on Wednesday, June 24, following its traditional procession along Belleville Avenue to Foley Field.

The program listed 585 graduates and Principal Chris Jennings, after recognizing township and school officials, acknowledged and thanked graduates entering the armed forces, retiring teachers and Superintendent Salvatore Goncalves, also retiring, after 50 years in the district.

Senior Class President Kojo Wilson, in his address, told his classmates that some of their defining moments were the ones that caught them off-guard—but they prevailed.

“Every single person showed resilience,” he said, “and that’s what makes us special. The world is yours.”

The salutatory address was given by Kylan Cetl.

“Look at the choices we made with appreciation,” he said. “Even the failures—in hindsight, everything happens for a reason.”

He wished his classmates good luck.

Taylor Anthony was the valedictorian and, like the preceding student speakers, thanked his parents, teachers and friends.

He said that reality was not planned and they all had silent, personal battles fought in the hallways.

“The invisible fight is always the fiercest,” he said.

As students, he said, their lives were controlled by bells, but the balancing act ends with graduation.

“We joke about the state of the world,” he continued, “but joking won’t change it. It feels broken. The world will not simplify itself. We are needed. Our generation will strip everything down and rebuild it. Who else is going to do it?”

They would find new strength, Taylor told his classmates.

“Take the new version you made of yourself from those invisible battles,” he said. “Be the version of yourself only you can be.”

The traditional student request was made by Shane Fernandez, asking the audience to not be so celebratory and loud—no air horns—so that all student names, when called, can be heard.

“The Bloomfield High School commencements are always dignified,” he said. “The greatest gift you can give us is the dignity our class deserves.”

The diplomas were then awarded.

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