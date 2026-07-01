The 290 members of the Orange High School Class of 2026 graduated last week during a ceremony at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

The event began with the traditional playing of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the Orange High School Marching Tornadoes.

Class Vice President Naomi Quinn, who will be attending Rutgers University in the fall, led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance before Voices in Harmony sang “The Star Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice.”

Senior Class President Kenriq Benjamin, who will be attending Kean University in the fall, greeted the students and their friends and family in the audience.

Benjamin said the ceremony was a celebration of perseverance and accomplishment.

“The Class of 2026 worked tirelessly towards this,” Benjamin said, before thanking teachers, staff and coaches for all their help along the way.

“You challenged us to do our best,” Benjamin said. “On behalf of the Class of 2026, I say thank you.”

Principal Jason Belton followed and he called on the class to stand up and give a round of applause to people in the audience who supported them over the years, enabling them to reach this milestone. Belton also called on faculty and staff on stage to stand up so they could be recognized for what they had done.

Belton then thanked the Class of 2026 on his own behalf.

“I appreciate you guys. You made me a better leader and a better father. I feel blessed,” Belton said. “There are great things happening at Orange High School and I have 290 reasons to celebrate.”

Belton also offered some final advice telling them not to listen to naysayers and that they are going to have to work hard in the future.

“You are going to have to roll up your sleeves and get things done,” he said, adding “We go hard every day. Tornadoes win.”

Belton told the students to hold themselves accountable and don’t expect things to come easy.

“Don’t expect greatness unless you put in the work,” Belton said. “Class of 2026 we are proud, we are Tornadoes and these are our colors.”

Belton then pulled out a large Orange High School flag and waved it emphatically while walking across the stage.

Erica Stewart, who is principal of the district’s Twilight U. program followed Belton. Twilight is an alternative education program designed for high school students who need flexible schedules, academic acceleration, or credit restoration to meet state graduation requirements.

“Graduation is not a dead end or a final performance, it is a dress rehearsal for what is ahead,” Stewart said. “Its a time to leave behind excuses and embrace opportunities.”

No one can get by on just talent or chance, she said. “Success has never been about luck,” Stewart said. “It’s about what you invest your time in.”

Soraya Charles, who will be attending Montclair State in the fall, gave the Salutatorian Address.

“We made memories, built friendships and learned important lessons that went beyond our grades,” she said. “We shared this amazing journey that was very special.”

Charles, who said she was a Haitian immigrant, told the students to be proud of how far they have come and reminded them they were in this moment because they didn’t quit.

“Never stop believing in yourself,” she said. “Keep working hard and don’t be afraid of what the future holds.”

Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II told the students they have been prepared for life after high school.

“You belong in every room you walk into,” Fitzhugh said. “When anyone tells you you can’t do it, you’re going to look them in the face and tell them you can, because you are a Tornado.”

Continuing with the tornado theme, Board of Education President Shawneque Johnson challenged the students.

“Tornadoes wreak havoc and I challenge you to wreak havoc in whatever you do,” Johnson said.

Mayor Dwayne Warren followed by telling the students opportunity awaited them and they should “go and be great.”

The main commencement address was offered by Dr. Roger A. Mitchell Jr., president of the National Medical Association. Mitchell talked about his own struggles, growing up with a father who was addicted to crack cocaine, and what it took to overcome them before offering some specific advice.

Mitchell told the students they should remember three things; they need to dream and see themselves in the future; they need to work hard; and they need to be patient.

“Because you dream about it and work hard for it, then it will come,” Mitchell said. “If you do all of these things you will have no choice but to be great.”

Valedictorian Joannia McLeary, who will be attending Rutgers in the fall, followed Mitchell.

“You are all stars and should be proud of your accomplishments,” McLeary said. “Today we do like Rihanna says and shine bright like a diamond.”

McLeary also thanked the high school staff and others who had helped the students along the way, saying “we are here today because we had a village behind us.”

“Parents I especially thank you for funding this journey,” McLeary said. “Your love and your wallets made it possible.”

Before the diplomas were passed out, Belton handed out an honorary diploma in memory of Nayon Kaseem May-James, who died in 2016 during a fire at his High Street home. Nayon was seven years old at the time and would have been a member of the Class of 2026.

“His mother’s biggest wish was to see him cross this stage at high school graduation,” Belton said.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry