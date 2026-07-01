An exhibition of 24 animal color photographs—chickens, cats and dogs—by borough resident Shaina Fishman, is currently on display at the Ridgewood Avenue train station and it is a different sort of show.

Also a little disconcerting and for good reason. It is not an art show. Do not expect titled photographs. Most are studio outtakes of pictures for packaging to sell products.

Fishman is a commercial animal photographer with a fashion photography background. Her background is evident because the animals, like models, do not project any personality, but because of this, for an animal, that they do not have an owner. Or maybe this is only sentimentality.

Most of the subjects look directly into the camera against a white background. It is not confrontational, but it does mark a distinct territorial distance from the viewer and the beasts seem to have the advantage, certainly the imperial, dignified chickens.

There is no information about the individual photographs except for a QR code which links to Fishman’s website and again a lack of ready information.

This is initially unfortunate, but as with any new pet residing outside a fish tank, there is some getting used to.

A commercial animal photographer needs a lot of patience and an understanding of the right animal, Fishman said.

“Part of my job is knowing what is in the animal’s capability,” she said. “I adapt to what the animal is capable of doing.”

(Ironically, having the right animal is also what Hemingway said a matador needed in “Death in the Afternoon.”)

Fishman said one of the reasons for the exhibit was that her neighbors really did not know her photographic work.

“I specialize in animals,” she said. “The chicken was a neighbor’s, one is from Montclair and other animals were from talent agencies.”

The white backdrop in the pictures is standard, she said, allowing the focus to be on the animal which is out of its natural element. We see Fishman’s animal pictures all the time in stores.

“At the end of the day, I want people to just enjoy the picture,” she said. “I don’t have a big artistic statement.”

For individuals who want a professional photo of their pet, Fishman said the exhibit may have them look at their pet in a different way: How would my pet look in a professional setting?

“I don’t go into my shoots with any big statements,” she said. “A lot of work I do is to sell a product. I get hired by the ad agency and have done work for animal shelters.”

There are some photos in the train station exhibit that stand out. There is a dalmatian wearing galoshes. People love this one, Fishman said. There is one of a chick walking away from the camera. It has an interesting abstract quality, seeing something from a different perspective but unfortunately hangs a little too high. But as Fishman acknowledged, this is not an art show. Nonetheless, there is one of a canine abduction by aliens, a personal project for Fishman and totally out of line with the other images.

“I do go to people’s homes on a limited basis,” she said. “A lot of people don’t understand what I do and this exhibit was an opportunity for them to see it and enjoy it,” she said.

Fishman published a book in 2016 titled “Between Two Dogs.”

“I photographed 30 pairs of dogs,” she said. “It’s what the publisher and I decided to do.”

The book publisher is Skyhorse Publishing.

Fishman’s exhibition is scheduled to come down July 13. Check it out. It is something you do not ordinarily see. Her work can also be seen at shainafishman.com.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

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