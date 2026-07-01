Celebrating Independence Day

Maplewood has scheduled a full day of activities for the Fourth of July.

“Independence Day is about celebrating who we are as Americans, a diverse and inclusive community of people,” said Mayor Vic DeLuca. “In Maplewood, we have fun activities scheduled throughout the day – bike parade, kid races, softball, bingo, pet parade and ice cream eating – and then we’ll party in Memorial Park ending with a big fireworks show. It’s a day to be with family, friends and neighbors.”

The day-long, town-wide festivities begin with a race — The 4th of July Run Through Maplewood — that benefits the Columbia High School Track & Field and Cross Country programs.

The start time of the race has moved up to 8 a.m. this year so that it will be finished before the other activities begin. Race-day check in and bib/shirt pickup will begin at 7 a.m. on July 4. Race T-shirts are guaranteed for the first 220 registered runners.

The annual Bike Parade follows the race. The parade is scheduled to depart from Ricalton Square at 10 a.m. and end in Memorial Park with refreshments.

A Kids Fun Run, for ages 2–13, follows the parade. The run takes place in Memorial Park and is sponsored by the SOMA Fox Running Club.

At 12 noon, an adult softball game, ages 18 and up, is scheduled for Memorial Park North. The game is open to all adults and is played first-come, first-served, pickup style.

The action shifts to the Maplewood Community Center in DeHart Park, 120 Burnett Ave., at 1:30 p.m. for Bingo.

The dogs will be out, along with cats and other pets, at 3 p.m. for the annual Pet Parade at DeHart Park. All pets must be leashed and not be biters or fighters for the event that begins around the playground near the front entrance to the Community Center. People are asked to pre-register participating pets at Maplewoodrecdesk.com.

An ice cream eating contest in the Community Center is scheduled for 4 p.m. The flavor is vanilla and the contest is sponsored by the Rotary Club.

The grand finale for the day is the fireworks display, which is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. In past years, the fields of Memorial Park fill up as the evening goes on with people picnicking and playing games while they wait for the show.

In South Orange, Meadowland Park hosted its annual Star Spangled South Orange on Saturday, June 27. The event included the Town Hall Deli Sloppy Joe Eating Contest, dance performances and the South Orange Symphony Orchestra performing Americana favorites.

This Saturday, July 4, there will be a concert in Spiotta Park in South Orange from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Becky Crosby and her band will be performing.

The group’s sound blends pop rock with influences from jazz creating a vibrant, funky, and refreshingly eclectic style.

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