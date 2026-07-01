World Cup parties in Maplewood
The township celebrated the World Cup with an early party for kids and a late night party for adults last week. Memorial Park hosted a screening of the movie “Air Bud: World Pup” in the park’s natural amphitheater on Thursday, June 25. People brought chairs, blankets and picnic supplies for the movie that started around 6 p.m. Later in the village, streets were closed and a giant screen set up so people could watch the United States take on Turkey.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.