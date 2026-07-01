Nutley High School Class of 2026 graduation with Photo Gallery

It was sunny, warm and windy as the Nutley High School Class of 2026 accepted their diplomas on the Oval as a stadium packed with friends and family looked on.

The students, who were the school’s 156th graduating class, walked into the stadium as the school band and orchestra played “Pomp and Circumstance” before the Pledge of Allegiance was said and “The Star Spangled Banner” sung by the school’s concert choir and chamber singers.

Class President Lincoln T. Boyes greeted guests and spoke to his gathered classmates about his own personal journey, which included living on three continents before he moved to Nutley.

“What makes Nutley special is the people,” Boyes said. “No matter where life takes us next I hope we will always carry some of Nutley with us.”

Arlind Sinani followed Boyes, giving the Salutatory Address. He thanked the parents and guardians in attendance as well as teachers, coaches and administrators for the work they had done to get the students to this point. He talked to his classmates about how they had changed over the last few years.

“In this sea of maroon and white I see 300 different perspectives of the last four years,” Sinani said.”Our priorities have shifted, our values have changed. We are not the same people we were four years ago.”

Sinani said each one of his classmates had their own unique gift.

“Don’t let anyone tell us we are too young or dumb to fulfill our dreams,” Sinani said. “The only real risk is to take no risk at all.”

Valedictorian Naomi Wei followed Sinani and she also thanked family and friends for their help before talking about the importance of enjoying small moments every day.

Wei said her mother showed her a TikTok video about finding “glimmers” in life.

“This TikTok taught me how to train our brains to look for our glimmers,” Wei said. These “glimmers” could be something as small as a good cup of coffee or a nap.

“I’ve since made it my goal to focus on three good things (that happened that day) each day,” Wei said. “The more I focused on finding my ‘glimmers’ the easier it got.”

She encouraged her classmates to do the same as they head out into the world.

After Wei, Principal Denis Williams addressed the students, first telling them to stand and clap for their “support system” in the audience. He then talked about inherent shared humanity.

“You guys are in an ocean of shared experience and an ocean of individual waves,” he said.

He offered other words of encouragement and advice, including “remember what we told you” and “don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Superintendent of Schools Kent Bania followed Williams and he talked about the book “Who Moved My Cheese?” by Spencer Johnson. The book is a motivational business fable that uses a parable to teach readers how to deal with change in their work and life.

“Change is inevitable but growth is how we respond to it,” Bania said. “Growth rarely happens when everything stays the same.”

Bania said success is measured by character, perseverance and the ability to keep moving.

“The future belongs to those willing to change and adapt,” Bania said. “The diploma you receive this evening is not a finish line, it is a launching pad.”

School Board Vice President Salvatore Balsamo spoke and told the students to remember they were from Nutley as they go forward.

“You stand on a foundation of what you’ve learned and what you’ve overcome,” he said.

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