Irvington as its annual reorganization meeting

IRVINGTON — The township had the traditional reorganization meeting last week, swearing in the candidates who won the May election and deciding on positions and committee assignments within the council.

Municipal clerk Shawna M. Supel called the meeting to order while Department of Parks and Recreation Director Donald Malloy acted as master of ceremonies for the event. Cadets from the Irvington High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps were on hand to present the colors during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Supel officially certified the election results and Malloy introduced the three at-large council members who had been reelected – Charnette Frederic, Anthony A. Vauss Jr. and Darlene Brown.

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A video titled “Irvington is Back,” with the song “The Man,” by Aloe Blacc, playing in the background followed. The video highlighted township officials, both elected and appointed.

Supel administered the oath of office to the three council members, who were all surrounded by family members, and then each had a chance to address the audience of about 200 people in the Transcend Worship Center on Clinton Avenue.

Frederic went first thanking family, friends and campaign volunteers.

“I promise to continue working hard and listening to your concerns,” she said. “Over the next four years, I remain committed to making sure every citizen has a voice in town hall.

Tony Vauss Jr. followed and he also said thank you to family and friends and told his father, Mayor Tony Vauss that he appreciated him and that he had learned about leadership from him, but added, “Don’t think I won’t challenge you.”

Brown was next and she thanked God and family and friends and told residents that she was there for them.

“If you need me, call me,” Brown said. “I’ll be there.”

Irvington Municipal Court Chief Judge Chandra R. Cole administered the oath of office to Mayor Tony Vauss, who was elected to his fourth term. He is the first mayor in township history to be elected to a fourth term.

Vauss began his remarks by thanking all of the seniors who came before him and made his election possible and he encouraged people to vote.

“If voting wasn’t important, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it away,” Vauss said.

He also thanked his wife, Superintendent of Schools April Vauss, and said it would be tough to do a job like mayor without a good partner. He also thanked township employees and cited their work for the township’s success in redevelopment, recreation and other areas.

“We’ve had the lowest crime rate since 1970, six times in 12 years,” Vauss said, adding “We are going to tell our own story because it needs to be told.”

The mayor finished talking about the strong feelings he has for the people of Irvington.

“I want to say to Irvington, as much as you love me, and as much as you love these council members, we love you back.”

Transcend Worship Center Pastor Jerry Smith followed offering a prayer for guidance for the township’s elected officials. He was followed by the church’s Praise Team who sang.

The newly seated council then handed out appointments and assignments, including Jamillah Z. Beasley, who was reappointed as council president, October Hudley as vice president and Frederic as second vice president.

Resolutions were then offered placing the various council members to positions on the Planning Board (Orlander C. Vick), the Camptown Business Improvement District (Hudley) and the Alcoholic Beverage Control (Beasley), among others.

Photos by Joe Ungaro











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