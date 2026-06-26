Bloomfield HS spring athletes earn honors

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School spring teams featured several athletes who earned postseason honors.

BOYS TENNIS

All–Super Essex Conference

Independence Division

First Team

Allan Distant, sophomore.

Reese McGowan, senior.

Alessandro Cortese, senior.

Joseph Armeno, junior.

Lucas Castillo, freshman.

Aydin Velez, senior.

Hank Figenshu, senior.

Honorable Mention

Lucas Fontanilla, senior.

Note: The boys tennis team won the divisional title with a 7-0 divisional mark.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

All–SEC

American Division

First Team

Tajay Gentles, senior.

Second Team

Mathew Sagbay Hernandez, junior.

Honorable Mention

Matthew Merchan, senior.

Adrian Santos, senior.

BASEBALL

All–SEC

Colonial Division

First Team

Braeden Weber, senior.

Second Team

Conor Ennis, junior.

Miles Jimenez, junior.

Noah Attas, senior.

Honorable Mention

Brady Cole, junior.

SOFTBALL

All–SEC

Liberty Division

First Team

Teagan Weber, junior.

Second Team

Alyssa Haag, junior.

Julia Miller, sophomore.

Jasmine Caylor, sophomore.

Honorable Mention

Gabriella Bartley, sophomore.

Samantha Ramos, senior.

GOLF

All–SEC

Liberty Division

Honorable Mention

Chloe Gonnella, sophomore.

FLAG FOOTBALL

All–Super Football Conference

Freedom White Division

First Team

Alicia Lantz-Quinones, senior.

Margaret Faherty, junior.

Cortlan Canabal, sophomore.

Deja Dunn, junior.

Second Team

Deema Elwir, sophomore.

Elijah Gill, junior.

Gianna Rodriguez, sophomore.

Honorable Mention

Faith Ulan, junior.

Karrie Arles, junior.

Natalie Lopez, senior.

Caterina DiGiano, junior.

TRACK AND FIELD

Girls

All–SEC

American Division

First Team

Inez Brewster, junior.

Emily Brodowski, senior.

Second Team

Audrey McLaughlin, senior.

Julia Garguilo, sophomore.

Thalia Bell, senior.

Chloe Allen, freshman.

Delilah Tapia, junior.

Katelyn Estevez, junior.

Honorable Mention

Madison Bernhard, senior.

Sasha Klotz, senior.

Boys

First Team

Jeremy Tejada, senior.

Said Diop, junior.

Jo’elle Urdanivia, junior.

Second Team

Carlos Vega, junior.

Jeremy Hillman, sophomore.

Shane Fernandez, senior.

Jalen Gray, senior.

Quentin Copper, sophomore.

Roumain Monsanto, junior.

Benson Francois, junior.

Xavier Campos, junior.

Honorable Mention

Jon Zeqa, senior.

Blake Harrison, sophomore.

Makai Douglas, junior.

NJ.com

All–Group 4

First Team

Urdanivia, discus.

All Groups

Second Team

Urdanivia, discus.

Track and field head coach Terry Iavarone and assistants Casey Newman, Ann Marie Natale, Pierpaolo Mancarella, Mo Headley, Chris Romano and Charles Lisa are selected Essex County Track and Field Coaches of the Year.

Other Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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