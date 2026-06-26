Bloomfield HS spring athletes earn honors
BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School spring teams featured several athletes who earned postseason honors.
BOYS TENNIS
All–Super Essex Conference
Independence Division
First Team
- Allan Distant, sophomore.
- Reese McGowan, senior.
- Alessandro Cortese, senior.
- Joseph Armeno, junior.
- Lucas Castillo, freshman.
- Aydin Velez, senior.
- Hank Figenshu, senior.
Honorable Mention
- Lucas Fontanilla, senior.
Note: The boys tennis team won the divisional title with a 7-0 divisional mark.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
All–SEC
American Division
First Team
- Tajay Gentles, senior.
Second Team
- Mathew Sagbay Hernandez, junior.
Honorable Mention
- Matthew Merchan, senior.
- Adrian Santos, senior.
BASEBALL
All–SEC
Colonial Division
First Team
- Braeden Weber, senior.
Second Team
- Conor Ennis, junior.
- Miles Jimenez, junior.
- Noah Attas, senior.
Honorable Mention
- Brady Cole, junior.
SOFTBALL
All–SEC
Liberty Division
First Team
- Teagan Weber, junior.
Second Team
- Alyssa Haag, junior.
- Julia Miller, sophomore.
- Jasmine Caylor, sophomore.
Honorable Mention
- Gabriella Bartley, sophomore.
- Samantha Ramos, senior.
GOLF
All–SEC
Liberty Division
Honorable Mention
- Chloe Gonnella, sophomore.
FLAG FOOTBALL
All–Super Football Conference
Freedom White Division
First Team
- Alicia Lantz-Quinones, senior.
- Margaret Faherty, junior.
- Cortlan Canabal, sophomore.
- Deja Dunn, junior.
Second Team
- Deema Elwir, sophomore.
- Elijah Gill, junior.
- Gianna Rodriguez, sophomore.
Honorable Mention
- Faith Ulan, junior.
- Karrie Arles, junior.
- Natalie Lopez, senior.
- Caterina DiGiano, junior.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls
All–SEC
American Division
First Team
- Inez Brewster, junior.
- Emily Brodowski, senior.
Second Team
- Audrey McLaughlin, senior.
- Julia Garguilo, sophomore.
- Thalia Bell, senior.
- Chloe Allen, freshman.
- Delilah Tapia, junior.
- Katelyn Estevez, junior.
Honorable Mention
- Madison Bernhard, senior.
- Sasha Klotz, senior.
Boys
First Team
- Jeremy Tejada, senior.
- Said Diop, junior.
- Jo’elle Urdanivia, junior.
Second Team
- Carlos Vega, junior.
- Jeremy Hillman, sophomore.
- Shane Fernandez, senior.
- Jalen Gray, senior.
- Quentin Copper, sophomore.
- Roumain Monsanto, junior.
- Benson Francois, junior.
- Xavier Campos, junior.
Honorable Mention
- Jon Zeqa, senior.
- Blake Harrison, sophomore.
- Makai Douglas, junior.
NJ.com
All–Group 4
First Team
- Urdanivia, discus.
All Groups
Second Team
- Urdanivia, discus.
Track and field head coach Terry Iavarone and assistants Casey Newman, Ann Marie Natale, Pierpaolo Mancarella, Mo Headley, Chris Romano and Charles Lisa are selected Essex County Track and Field Coaches of the Year.
Other Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon