WEST ORANGE — The reigning champion Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team won two New Jersey State Interscholastic Non-Public state tournament games to raise its record to 14-7, extending its winning streak to nine games.

With the wins, the top-seeded Pirates advanced to the championship game against second-seeded Delbarton on Tuesday, June 9, at Kean University in Union after press time.

On Tuesday, June 2, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange, the Pirates defeated eighth-seeded Notre Dame 16-3 in the quarterfinal round. Seniors Alex Ante and Owen Dunleavy, and junior Derek Sabel each scored three goals, while junior Jack Merklinger scored two goals with five assists.

The following had one goal apiece: seniors Drew Merklinger and Quinlan Oakes; and juniors Jagger Zemachson, Josh Grannum and Hunter Nowack.

At the faceoff X, senior Lucas Angel was 6-of-8, senior Michael Scurti was 6-of-7 and Grannum was 2-of-6. Senior Brennan Lyons allowed three goals and had 8 saves, while junior Jude Nippes had one save.

On Friday, June 5, at Tevlin Memorial Field, the Pirates defeated fourth-seeded St. Augustine 14-9 in the semifinal round. Leading 6-5 late in the second quarter, the Pirates scored the final two goals of the first half to take an 8-5 lead into halftime. Ante made it 7-5 with an unassisted goal with 1:42 left and Jack Merklinger scored from 25 yards out with 0:06 to make it 8-5.

For the game, Jack Merklinger scored three goals with two assists, while Oakes, Dunleavy and senior Bryce Pfeffer each scored two goals. The following had one goal apiece: Ante, Sabel, Drew Merklinger, junior Gavin Martin and freshman Matthew Solomon.

At the faceoff X, Angel was 6-of-12, Scurti was 6-of-9 and Grannum was 4-of-6. Lyons allowed nine goals, while making seven saves.

Following the game, Angel said, “Grannum, Scurti, and I all have different play styles. To be able to mix that up and show the variety that our unit has, I definitely think that messes with our opponents head.”

Merklinger commented on all the different goal scorers. “I think it just goes to show our depth. On offense, everyone can score,” he said.

Second-year head coach John Svec said, “I know we were prepared today and we practiced hard. I know that they’re capable and they play hard for each other. You saw that all over the field today.”

Notes: The Pirates have reached the Non-Public final for the fourth consecutive season.

In 2023, they lost to Delbarton 10-9 in triple overtime. In 2024, they lost to Don Bosco Prep 13-8. Last season, they defeated Don Bosco Prep 12-6.

The Pirates’ other state title came in 2004 in the Group 4 final, as they defeated Christian Brothers Academy 9-6.

The Fitch–Pitt coaches named their All Fitch-Pitt teams:

First team: Jack Merklinger, senior Sean Hayes, Zemachson and Lyons.

Second team: Ante, Drew Merklinger, junior Drew Rothman and Grannum.

Honorable mention: senior Cooper Christian and Angel.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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