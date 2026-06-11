June 11, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track athletes give good efforts at state Meet of Champions

June 10, 2026 6
Seton Hall Prep track team gives good efforts at Non-Public ‘A’ meet LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team gives good efforts at Non-Public ‘A’ meet

June 3, 2026 38
Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals

June 3, 2026 44
Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

June 3, 2026 56

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