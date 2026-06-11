IRVINGTON — Sharifa Trocard and O’Neil Henderson certainly proved that they are among the best track and field athletes in the state.

The two Irvington High School athletes turned in stellar performances at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken HS on June 3.

In her only event of the meet, Trocard, a senior, won the seventh-place medal in the girls 400-meter dash in 55.53 seconds out of 17 runners. Henderson, a sophomore, also competed in just one event, as he also won the seventh-place medal in the boys triple jump with a school-record 46 feet, 3 inches out of 28 competitors.

The top eight finishers in each event earned medals.

Trocard competed in the state Meet of Champions for the second straight year. Last spring, she won the fifth-place medal in the 400-meter dash.

This past winter, Trocard and Henderson competed in the state indoor Meet of Champions. Trocard took 10th in the 400 meters and Henderson was 12th in the triple jump.

In the 2025 state indoor Meet of Champions, Trocard was 11th in the 400 meters.

Irvington boys head coach Dwayne Cox was proud of Henderson and Trocard for their amazing seasons.

“O’Neill showcased the trajectory of a young athlete discovering his potential,” said Cox. “He opened the season competing and winning the Nike Championship shuttle hurdle national championship, then closed it by breaking Irvington High School’s triple jump record with a leap of 46 feet, 6 inches and medaling at the Meet of Champs. With this momentum, Henderson is just scratching the surface of what he can achieve.

“As Sharifa closes her Irvington High School chapter with yet another medal at the Meet of Champions, she leaves behind a record of excellence that may never be matched. Competing in seven different events, she set seven different school records, earned a state championship and All-American honors, and represented her home country of Dominica at the Carib Games.”

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School assistant track and field head coach Barnes Reid

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