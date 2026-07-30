Irvington Knights Elite track club excels at AAU nationals in Florida

IRVINGTON — The Irvington Knights Elite track club competed at the AAU club nationals in Jacksonville, Fla., July 7-11.

The team took 10 boys, ages 10-16, and three girls, ages 14-18.

The boys received some outstanding performances. Irvington High School rising junior Oniel Henderson was a second-place finisher in the boys 15-16 triple jump.

IHS rising sophomore Berlan Jean- Mary finished in third place in the boys 15-16 3,000 meter racewalk.

Tomani Ramsey took eighth place in the 15-16 3,000-meter race-walk.

Vincent Tireiye, in the 14 age group, took fifth place in the 3,000-meter race walk.

Chery Jean-David, in the 13 age group, took fifth place in the 3,000- meter race-walk

Prince-Jordan Pitts, in the 13 age group, took fourth in the 3,000-meter race walk.

Shaunee Huff, in the 14 age group, placed sixth in the high jump.

Elijah Jackson, in the 15-16 age group, took fourth place in the shot put and took sixth place in the discus.

Mike Leconte, in the 14 age group, took fourth place in the shot put.

IHS rising junior twins Jaquan and Dashawn Page were multiple medal winners at the championships. Jaqaun took fifth place in the 15-16-year-old boys 400-meter hurdles, eighth in the pole vault and he ran on the 4×400-meter relay team that took seventh place.

Dashawn took seventh in the 110-meter high hurdles, fourth in the pole vault and he also ran on the relay.

The Irvington Knights managed to place in the top 10 out of 225 for the second straight year.

Photo Courtesy of Irvington Knights Elite Track club head coach Eddie Greene

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