August 21, 2026

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Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach BASE-BHS Aponte1

Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach

August 18, 2026 35
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer LOGO-BHS-Bengals

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team wins West Essex league title this summer

August 11, 2026 83
East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football FOOT-EO Kromah

East Orange’s Sekou Kromah signs with Rutgers football

August 11, 2026 78
Getting their kicks at the Bengals Soccer Camp in Bloomfield G-SOCCER-BLM camp12

Getting their kicks at the Bengals Soccer Camp in Bloomfield

August 11, 2026 70

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LOCAL SPORTS

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets TRACK-SO Jaguars 1

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets

August 19, 2026 10
Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer LOGO-Bloomfield Rec 2

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer

August 20, 2026 16
Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams FOOT-IHS Shuler camp2 3

Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams

August 18, 2026 15
Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk B-HOOPS-EO reunion2 4

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