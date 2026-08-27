East Orange Campus HS football team to host Piscataway in the season opener
EAST ORANGE — The East Orange Campus High School football team will kick off the regular season on Saturday, Aug. 29, as the Jaguars host Piscataway at Paul Robeson Stadium at noon.
The Jaguars are coming off a 9-2 season, reaching the semifinals of the North 1, Group 5 state sectional playoffs. EOCHS won the North 1, Group 5 state sectional title in 2024.
Piscataway went 8-3 last season, reaching the North 2, Group 5 state sectional playoff semifinals.