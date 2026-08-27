August 27, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons SPORTS-CHS Media9

Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons

August 26, 2026 20
EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season FOOT-IHSpractice2

EOCHS, Orange and Irvington football teams prep for season

August 18, 2026 56
Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk B-HOOPS-EO reunion2

Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk

August 20, 2026 74
Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach BASE-BHS Aponte1

Jose Aponte Jr. named new Bloomfield HS baseball head coach

August 18, 2026 68

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LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS football team to host Piscataway in the season opener Zachary ConcepcionEric WilkinsEsa WittingburgCoach Baja RoweCoach Moody 1

East Orange Campus HS football team to host Piscataway in the season opener

August 25, 2026 3
University of Nebraska senior center Justin Evans is preseason All-American FOOT-IRV Evans1 2

University of Nebraska senior center Justin Evans is preseason All-American

August 25, 2026 5
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Columbia HS fall athletes excited for seasons

August 26, 2026 20
Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener FOOT-SHPpractice5 4

Seton Hall Prep football team will travel to Baltimore for the season opener

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