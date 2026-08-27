University of Nebraska senior center Justin Evans is preseason All-American

IRVINGTON — The University of Nebraska football team has a storied history of producing great players, particularly linemen.

The latest great Huskers player is Josh Evans.

The Irvington High School alumnus has been named a preseason second team All-American by The Athletic.

Evans, a 6-foot-2, 315-pound center, has played his entire career at Nebraska.

Evans returns as one of the team leaders for the Huskers this fall. He has 31 career starts at Nebraska and has logged 38 career appearances as a Husker. Evans leads an experienced Husker offensive line.

Last season, he started all 13 games at center, paving the way for Emmett Johnson to earn first-team All-America honors. He started all 12 games at guard in 2024 and played in all 13 games, including five starts, as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

It marks the second honor for the senior, as he was on the Rimington Trophy Watch List earlier this month.

Evans and the Huskers open the season against Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 5.

This past June, Evans returned to IHS to help his former IHS teammate, Adon Shuler, at Shuler’s second youth camp for Irvington youngsters. Shuler is a junior safety at the University of Notre Dame. Shuler also was named a preseason All-American second team selection by Lindy’s.

Evans also was a standout wrestler at IHS, graduating in 2022. In his senior year, he won the 285-pound heavyweight title at the Essex County Tournament.

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