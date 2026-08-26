Arts, community and culture come alive in Maplewood this autumn

MAPLEWOOD — This fall, Maplewood is the place to be when it comes to creating and connection. There is so much happening in the town, in the world of art and culture.

Earlier this year, the township of Maplewood’s Division of Arts & Culture launched an open Request for Proposals (RFP) for the 2026-2027 season at The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center. The initiative invited local artists, educators, organizations and community members to help shape the future of space through exhibitions, workshops, artist residencies, creative learning opportunities, and community programming.

“I realized that this place has the potential of truly being a community-centered creative arts hub, a place where artists, neighbors, and organizations can come together to create, learn and connect,” said Andrea Teutli, arts and culture manager, Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture. “My intention with this RFP is to build a full year of programming that reflects the voices, creativity and diversity of Maplewood, ensuring that The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center grows into a place where people come not only to experience art, but to create, connect and belong.”

Since April, programming at The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center has been selected through the RFP process, resulting in a dynamic calendar that represents a wide range of artistic disciplines and community interest. Teutli said the response from the community was overwhelming with a tremendous number of proposals submitted by artists, educators and community organizations. She said, “The volume and diversity of submissions reinforced the importance of providing accessible space where members of the community can bring their ideas to life.”

The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center is still growing and Teutli said the response to the RFP has demonstrated the tremendous creative energy that exists within Maplewood. She said, “By opening the doors to local artists, organizations and residents, the Division of Arts & Culture is working to create a space that is welcoming, accessible and reflective of the community it serves. I am very proud of this initiative and excited about continuing to grow our programming at The 1978 Maplewood Arts Center. My hope is that, over time, it will truly become a community arts center, a place where everyone feels invited to participate, contribute and belong.”

And in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, “Noche de Salsa!” will be returning to The Woodland. On Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 to 10 p.m., The Woodland will come alive with the sounds of a 12-piece orchestra, bringing an unforgettable night of salsa, rhythm and dancing to Maplewood.

The upcoming months will continue to expand that programming, with a full line-up planned through the end of the year. Highlights include acoustic jam sessions, an artist residency in October, recurring open mic sessions, workshops for families, tweens and teens, and collaborative programs with community partners including Maplewood Memorial Library and Durand-Hedden House & Garden. All are free and open to the public.

To learn more about the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture, visit: https://www.maplewoodartsandculture.org/.

Photo Courtesy of Andrea Teutli











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