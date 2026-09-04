Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener

IRVINGTON — Justin Spellman, a returning junior starting quarterback, threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Irvington High School football team to a decisive 40-8 win over Hudson Catholic in the season opener in the annual Mountaineer Classic at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium.

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Junior running back Nadree Richardson rushed for 42 yards on eight carries, junior RB Nyree Bailey had four carries for 37 yards and Spellman had 25 rushing yards on two attempts.

Sophomore wide receiver Elliot Yirenkyi had four catches for 38 yards, Richardson had a 10-yard TD catch and senior WR Jazai Reid caught a 24-yard scoring pass.

Defensively, junior linebacker Malachi Mills had 10 tackles with a sack, senior lineman Jaylin junior defensive end Williams had eight tackles and Khayan Brydie had seven tackles.

The Blue Knights will visit Union City on Friday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. Irvington is looking to avenge last year’s 21-14 overtime loss to Union City in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state playoffs first round.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Irvington players at practice in August at Irvington HS’ Ralph C. Steele Sports Complex’s Matthews Field

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