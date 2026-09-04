Glen Ridge HS football team wins season opener in overtime

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School football team started the 2026 season in thrilling fashion.

Junior running back Aiden Kelly scored his second touchdown of the game on a 25-yard run in overtime to lift the Ridgers to a 20-14 win over Newark West Side on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 29, at Hurrell Field.

Kelly caught a 30-yard TD pass from junior quarterback Greyson Walton in the first quarter.

Walton also ran for a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Kelly finished with 88 rushing yards on 13 carries and caught two passes for 45 yards. Senior Max Liloia had three catches for 35 yards. Walton finished 6-of-16 passing for 88 yards.

Defensively for the Ridgers, senior lineman Paul Wiley had eight tackles with two sacks, junior lineman Tyler Kamil had nine tackles (two for loss), senior defensive back Jackson Goldberg had six tackles, senior linebacker Rory Winnick had six tackles with a sack and Liloia had five tackles as a defensive back.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino

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