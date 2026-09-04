September 4, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

September 2, 2026 1
Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

September 4, 2026 3
Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener FOOT-IHSpractice11

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener

September 2, 2026 4
New Columbia HS girls track/cross-country coach Beaira Thomas excited to lead Columbia TRACK-CHS Thomas1

New Columbia HS girls track/cross-country coach Beaira Thomas excited to lead Columbia

September 2, 2026 14

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener FOOT-BHSvCentral4 1

Bloomfield HS football team defeats Central in opener

September 2, 2026 1
Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus B-SOCCER-BEL coach 2

Belleville HS boys soccer team boasts strong returning nucleus

September 4, 2026 3
Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener FOOT-IHSpractice11 3

Irvington HS Blue Knights football team cruises in opener

September 2, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS football team wins season opener in overtime FOOT-GRpractice7 4

Glen Ridge HS football team wins season opener in overtime

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