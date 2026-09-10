September 10, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS girls soccer program is on the rise SPORTS-CHS Media6

Columbia HS girls soccer program is on the rise

September 10, 2026 8
Irvington HS football team improves to 2-0 FOOT-IHSpractice10

Irvington HS football team improves to 2-0

September 8, 2026 7
PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team hosts Union Catholic G-VOLLEY-BHSvUC 8

PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team hosts Union Catholic

September 9, 2026 5
Nutley HS football team defeats Orange for first win of the season FOOT-NHSpractice7

Nutley HS football team defeats Orange for first win of the season

September 10, 2026 7

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LOCAL SPORTS

East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball coach excited for the season G-VOLLEY-EO team 1

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Columbia HS girls soccer program is on the rise SPORTS-CHS Media6 2

Columbia HS girls soccer program is on the rise

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Irvington HS football team improves to 2-0 FOOT-IHSpractice10 3

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PHOTOS: Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team hosts Union Catholic G-VOLLEY-BHSvUC 8 4

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