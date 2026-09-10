East Orange Campus HS girls volleyball coach excited for the season

EAST ORANGE — Head coach Eric Ansah is excited about his East Orange Campus High School girls volleyball team’s season this fall.

“This is simply one of the best groups of girls I have ever coached,” Ansah said. “As a team, they are competitive at practice and even stronger during games. As players, they are very dedicated to the sport and the program of volleyball at East Orange. They love to represent the city to the best of their ability and support everything that sheds positive light on the program and the city of East Orange. They have worked really hard this summer and they are excited to make history for EO volleyball in their own way.”

The Jaguars defeated Bloomfield 25-16, 25-12 at home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in the season opener.

Ansah noted that the starting lineup is built on a core of players who have been battling together for three to four years. “Thanks to the incredible foundation laid by my assistant coach, Ricardo Pierrevil, they were ready for the varsity level from day one,” Ansah said.

The Jaguars run a 5-1 set, with Noelle Ayacko setting the tone. When they shift to a 6-2 set, Sy’Nae Thomas-Mattews steps up to run the offense, not missing a beat, Ansah said.

On the outside, Shyann Wright and Chimamaka Izehie bring unmatched athleticism, while Victoria Cheek and Chimzitalu hold down the middle with absolute grit, Ansah said. Lyric Sinclair and Jada Simon are forces on the right side, and anchoring our entire defense is our Captain and Libero, Jasmine Bunche, added Ansah.

The bench players also are competitive.

“Our practices are a war because our second team is just as hungry,” Ansah said. “Even our younger players push the starters to their absolute limits every single day. Brittany Hernandez and Tara Auxilas are relentless on defense, refusing to give up an easy point. Alongside them, Danasia Jenkins, Makalia Alouidor, Kayla Walker, Ryli Butler McRae, Diani McRae, Mbouwun Mondendjew and Jayla Bartley push this entire program to be better.”

The Jaguars are determined to post successful showings in the county and state tournaments.

“We are ready to make a deep run in the county and state tournaments this year, and I have never been more excited to lead this group or as I tell them, ‘Enjoy this last ride (together)’ because they are the first group of girls that I can sit and coach comfortably.’ ”

The following are upcoming matches:

Monday, Sept. 14: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 16: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 18: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 23: vs. Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24: vs. Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of EOCHS girls volleyball head coach Eric Ansah

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