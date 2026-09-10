NUTLEY — Junior Bryce Berrera returned the opening kickoff of the game 70 yards for a touchdown and the Nutley HIgh School football team kept up the momentum to roll to a 49-0 win over Orange High School on Friday, Sept. 4, at Orange’s Bell Stadium for its first win of the season.

Senior quarterback Brady King threw for four touchdowns, three to senior receiver Dom Saladino, and finished 10-of-13 for 168 yards.

King hooked up with Saladino on touchdown passes of 15 and 20 yards and senior running back Aidan Rotbaum scored on a 3-yard run as the Raiders(1-1) took a commanding 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

King hit junior receiver Dom Bok for a 20-yard TD in the second quarter for a 35-0 halftime lead. In the third quarter, King threw a 40-yard TD pass to Saladino. Senior RB Andrew Raboy had a 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Junior Brian Dolaghan kicked on all seven extra points.

Rotbaum finished with 72 rushing yards on 12 carries.Bok had four catches for 68 yards and Saladino had three catches, all on TDs, for 61 yards.

Orange fell to 0-2.

Anthony Ambrosino had two fumble recoveries and fellow junior linebacker Devin Telicide had seven tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery

The Raiders will host Weequahic in their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at the Park Oval. Weequahic is 1-0 after beating Newark Central 8-7 at home on Sept. 4.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry