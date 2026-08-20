August 21, 2026

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Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets TRACK-SO Jaguars

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets

August 19, 2026 10
Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer LOGO-Bloomfield Rec

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer

August 20, 2026 16
Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams FOOT-IHS Shuler camp2

Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams

August 18, 2026 15
West Orange tennis youngster invited to compete in World Finals in Croatia B-TENNIS-WO Cosh4

West Orange tennis youngster invited to compete in World Finals in Croatia

August 20, 2026 115

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LOCAL SPORTS

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets TRACK-SO Jaguars 1

Jaguar Track Club celebrates 30 years of excellence, athletes win slew of medals at meets

August 19, 2026 10
Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer LOGO-Bloomfield Rec 2

Bloomfield youth teams enjoy great efforts this summer

August 20, 2026 16
Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams FOOT-IHS Shuler camp2 3

Former Irvington HS football players compete on college teams

August 18, 2026 15
Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk B-HOOPS-EO reunion2 4

Harry James Summer Basketball League’s 50th reunion in East Orange is a slam dunk

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