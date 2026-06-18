Irvington HS honors senior athletes

IRVNGTON — Irvington High School Athletics honored their senior student-athletes during a ceremony on June 10.

The IHS Female Athlete of the Year is Sharifa Trocard, while the Male Athlete of the Year is Joiner Ilys. Both are outstanding track and field athletes.

The IHS Coach of the Year is Dwayne Cox, the head boys outdoor track coach, head cross-country coach and indoor track head coach.

Said Cox: “I’m truly honored to receive the Irvington High School Coach of the Year award. This recognition belongs to the entire coaching staff and our incredible athletes who pushed themselves every single day. Their dedication, hard work and commitment made this year unforgettable. I accept this award on behalf of all of us – together, we achieved something special.”

Trocard took second place in the 400-meter dash in 57.12 seconds at the Essex County outdoor championships. Trocard won the 800-meter dash and took second place in the 400-meter dash at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state outdoor meet, she took third place in the 800 meters and seventh in the 400-meter dash at the Group 4 state outdoor meet, and she won the seventh-place medal in the 400-meter dash in 55.53 at the state outdoor Meet of Champions.

Trocard also was excellent in the classrom. She was named the IHS valedictorian and will continue her track career at Norfolk State University, located in Virginia, on an athletic scholarship.

Ilys took second place in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.43 at the Essex County outdoor championships, he took fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.57 at the state sectional outdoor meet and he was 14th in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.54 at the Group 4 outdoor meet.

SEC track and field honors

The Super Essex Conference announced its All—SEC honors.

The following Irvington and East Orange Campus athletes were honored on the American Division:

Girls

First team

Trocard, Irvington, 400 meters and 400 hurdles.

Boys

First team

Ilys, Irvington, 400-meter hurdles.

Second team

Dashawn Page, Irvington sophomore, 110-meter hurdles and high jump.

Jeremiah Kelley, East Orange Campus senior, 400 meters.

Honorable mention

Kelley, 200 meters.

Shaheem Dezonie, East Orange Campus senior, shot put.

Johnathan Thompson, East Orange Campus senior, triple jump.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington assistant track and field coach Barnes Reid

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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