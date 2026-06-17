Bloomfield band director, teacher is charged with sexual assault

A Bloomfield teacher has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a former student.

Daniel Burbank, 37, of Monroe, a teacher and band director at Bloomfield Middle School and assistant band director at Bloomfield High School was arrested on Friday, June 12. He is charged with attempted aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual contact, criminal restraint, endangering the welfare of a child and luring.

It is alleged that Burbank began engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct when the victim was 13 years old and a student at Bloomfield Middle School. The alleged conduct continued while the victim attended Bloomfield High School, according to a statement from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.

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