Bloomfield band director, teacher is charged with sexual assault

June 18, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange Campus High School graduates its Class of 2026 with Photo Gallery EO-EOCHS Graduation1-C

East Orange Campus High School graduates its Class of 2026 with Photo Gallery

June 17, 2026 9
Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange EO-Orange Murders-C

Man convicted of fatally shooting men in Orange and East Orange

June 17, 2026 20
Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots WO-Rods Train1-C

Last railroad car in West Orange bids farewell, returns to its roots

June 17, 2026 25
State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville BLM-greenway coalition2-BW

State asking people to vote on name for new park that passes through Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Belleville

June 17, 2026 23

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LOCAL SPORTS

Assistant coach Mark Bryant – Columbia HS alum and Seton Hall legend – helps New York Knicks win the NBA championship SPORTS-Mark Bryant4 1

Assistant coach Mark Bryant – Columbia HS alum and Seton Hall legend – helps New York Knicks win the NBA championship

June 17, 2026 21
Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS boys tennist team finishes as sectional tourney runner-up

June 10, 2026 52
Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season B-VOLLEY-BHSvLIV11 3

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team enjoys strong tourney run to end the season

June 10, 2026 54
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team makes strong repeat bid, finishes fine season

June 10, 2026 63

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