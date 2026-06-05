June 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals

June 3, 2026 4
Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

June 3, 2026 24
Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3 GOLF-SHP team

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3

May 27, 2026 50
Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5 BASE-SHP GNT4

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5

May 27, 2026 49

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Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals

Jeff Goldberg June 3, 2026 4
LOGO-SHP
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LOGO-WO
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West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final

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FOOT-GRvHP2
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Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

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B-LAX-Shawn Lyght
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University of Notre Dame lacrosse star Shawn Lyght, a Seton Hall Prep alum, receives national player of the year award

Editor June 2, 2026 69

LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament SOFT-BHSvWO3 1

Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament

June 5, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis B-LAX-GRFlorida2 2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis

June 3, 2026 2
West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet

June 3, 2026 3
East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet TRACK-EO relay 4

East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet

June 3, 2026 3

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