WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team participated in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public “A” Group Championships at Buena Regional High School in Buena on Friday and Saturday, May 29-30. The following are their top finishers:

Junior Tristen Bennett took third place in the javelin at 172 feet, 11 inches.

The 4×800-meter relay team took fifth place in 8 minutes, 22.45 seconds.

Sophomore Nathaniel Chen took sixth place in the triple jump at 40-9.25.

Senior Logan Barnett took seventh place in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.67 seconds. The 4×400-meter relay team took ninth place in 3:32.56.

Junior Aaron Morrison took 10th place in the 200-meter dash in 22.13.

Morrison and Bennett qualified for the NJSIAA’s Meet of Champions at Pennsauken HS on June 3 after press time.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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