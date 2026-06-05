BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield High School junior Jo’elle Urdanivia won the boys discus event at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state track and field championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30.

Urdanivia tossed 171 feet, 4 inches, among a field of 22 competitors.

The following are the other BHS athletes who competed at the meet.

Boys

The 4×100-meter relay took eighth in 42.87 out of 22 teams. The runners were senior Marcel Rosario, senior Jeremy Tejada, junior Carlos Vega and junior Aaron Varner, who broke their own school record in that event.

Tejada took ninth in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.56 out of 20 runners.

Vega took 10th place in the 200-meter dash in 22.42 seconds out of 18 runners.

Senior Shane Fernandez was 14th in the shot put at 47-8.75.

Junior Said Diop was 19th in the long jump at 18-7.

Senior Jon Zeqa was 22nd in the 3,200-meter run.

Girls

Senior Thalia Bell was eighth in the discus at 112-1 out of 23 competitors.

Senior Emily Brodowski tied for 11th in the pole vault at 9-6.

Junior Inez Brewster was 13th in the 400-meter dash in 1:00.45 and she was 17th in the 800-meter run in 2:22.40.

Junior Amia Nicholas was 17th in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 12.60.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 16th in 10:03.41.

The 4×100-meter relay team was 20th in 51.26.

Note: The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional championships. The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on June 3 after press time.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

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