MAPLEWOOD — Columbia High School boys and girls track and field athletes enjoyed stellar efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30.

The following are all the CHS athletes who competed at the meet:

Boys

Junior Lucian Caracciolo took fourth place in the javelin at 167-5 out of 20 competitors and he took ninth in the long jump at 21-8.5 out of 19 competitors.

Senior Landon Finlay was 12th in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.46.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 14th in 8:22.18.

Junior Julius Marshall was 18th 2:02.73 in the 800-meter run.

Girls

Senior Keira Monagle took second place in the 1,600-meter run in 4:59.40 out of 19 runners and she was 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:18.14.

Junior Johanna Yarde was 11th in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.96.

The 4×100-meter relay team was ninth in 48.99 out of 21 teams.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 18th in 10:08.70.

Freshman Kesari Tennant was 23rd in the discus at 89-1 and she was 20th in the shot put at 31-3.

Note: The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional championships.

The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on June 3 after press time. Caracciolo – javelin, Yarde – 400-meter hurdles, Monagle – 1,600 meters and the girls 4×100-meter relay team all qualified for the Meet of Champions.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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