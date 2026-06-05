June 5, 2026

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Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament SOFT-BHSvWO3

Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament

June 5, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis B-LAX-GRFlorida2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis

June 3, 2026 2
West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet LOGO-WO

West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet

June 3, 2026 3
East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet TRACK-EO relay

East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet

June 3, 2026 3

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament SOFT-BHSvWO3 1

Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament

June 5, 2026 4
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis B-LAX-GRFlorida2 2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis

June 3, 2026 2
West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet LOGO-WO 3

West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet

June 3, 2026 3
East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet TRACK-EO relay 4

East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet

June 3, 2026 3

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis

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LOGO-WO
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West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet

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TRACK-EO relay
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East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet

Joe Ragozzino June 3, 2026 3