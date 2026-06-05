East Orange Campus HS and Irvington HS track athletes excel at Group 4 state meet

IRVINGTON/EAST ORANGE — East Orange Campus High School and Irvington High School track and field athletes gave stellar efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30.

The following are all of the EOCHS and IHS athletes who competed at the meet:

EOCHS

Boys

In the 100-meter dash, senior Auchauian Simmons took eighth place in the 100-meter dash finals in 11.05. He advanced to the finals after taking fifth place in 10.96 out of 16 runners.

Senior Jeremiah Kelley took seventh in the 200-meter dash in 22.29 out of 18 runners and he was 14th in the 400-meter dash in 52.00.

Senior Ian Desir was 12th in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 59.69 seconds.

The 4×100-meter relay team took third place in 42.12 out of 22 teams.

The 4×400-meter relay team was 21st in 5:31.67.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 19th in 8:31.51.

Girls

The 4×100-meter relay team was 14th in 49.69.

The 4×400-meter relay team was 22nd in 4:23.12.

Sophomore Chimzitalu Confidence Izuehie was 21st in the shot put at 30 feet, 3.5 inches.

IHS

Boys

Sophomore O’Neil Henderson took third place in the triple jump at 46-6 out of 20 competitors.

Junior Leonidas Williams was 15th in the 100-meter dash preliminaries in 11.32.

Sophomore Jaquan Page was 19th in the 110-meter hurdles preliminaries in 15.30.

Senior Joiner Ilys was 14th in the 400-meter hurdles in 56.54.

The 4×100-meter relay team was 22nd in 44.14.

Girls

Senior Sharifa Trocard took third place in the 800-meter run in 2:13.75 out of 20 runners and she took seventh in the 400-meter dash in 58.16 out of 17 runners.

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