West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet

WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School track and field athletes gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30.

The following are their results:

Girls

In the 100-meter dash, senior Corbin Raston took second place in 12.0 seconds and sophomore Celeste Owens took seventh place in 12.3 out of eight runners.

In the 200-meter dash, Raston took eighth place in 24.71 and Owens was 14 in 25.06 out of 20 runners.

Junior Rhia Randolph took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 57.49 out of 17 runners.

Senior Jasmyne Parker took sixth place in the discus at 120 feet, 4 inches, out of 23 competitors and she took 15th in the shot put at 33-4.5.

Senior Ava Neretic was 18th in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes,:45.20 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team was 21st in 4:14.73.

The 4×800-meter relay team was 21st in 10:20.84.

Boys

Junior Clavens Pierre took seventh place in the javelin at 161-9 out of 20 competitors.

Junior Ethan Belle took eight place in the triple jump at 44-5 out of 20 competitors.

Senior Evan Kerr took ninth in the 800-meter run out of 19 runners in 1:58.53.

Junior Jasir Hall took 13th place out of 16 runners in the 100-meter dash preliminaries in 11.24.

Junior Ryan Monval took 20th in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.36.

The 4×400-meter relay team took 17th in 3:29.34.

Note: The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional championships. The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on June 3.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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