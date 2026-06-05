West Orange HS track athletes show good efforts at Group 4 meet
WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School track and field athletes gave good efforts at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 state championships at Franklin High School in Somerset, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30.
The following are their results:
Girls
In the 100-meter dash, senior Corbin Raston took second place in 12.0 seconds and sophomore Celeste Owens took seventh place in 12.3 out of eight runners.
In the 200-meter dash, Raston took eighth place in 24.71 and Owens was 14 in 25.06 out of 20 runners.
Junior Rhia Randolph took fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 57.49 out of 17 runners.
Senior Jasmyne Parker took sixth place in the discus at 120 feet, 4 inches, out of 23 competitors and she took 15th in the shot put at 33-4.5.
Senior Ava Neretic was 18th in the 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes,:45.20 seconds.
The 4×400-meter relay team was 21st in 4:14.73.
The 4×800-meter relay team was 21st in 10:20.84.
Boys
Junior Clavens Pierre took seventh place in the javelin at 161-9 out of 20 competitors.
Junior Ethan Belle took eight place in the triple jump at 44-5 out of 20 competitors.
Senior Evan Kerr took ninth in the 800-meter run out of 19 runners in 1:58.53.
Junior Jasir Hall took 13th place out of 16 runners in the 100-meter dash preliminaries in 11.24.
Junior Ryan Monval took 20th in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.36.
The 4×400-meter relay team took 17th in 3:29.34.
Note: The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the sectional championships. The top two finishers in each event and the next-best 18 finishers in each event from all the groups qualified for the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at Pennsauken on June 3.