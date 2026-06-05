Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team reaches state sectional semis

GLEN RIDGE — Jimmy Benson scored three goals and fellow senior Carson Ross had two goals and three assists to lead the fourth-seeded and reigning champion Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team to a 10-7 win over fifth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on June 1 at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

Senior Stephen Grober and sophomore Aidan Kelly each had two goals, senior JP Labadia had one goal and four assists, and junior goalie Keiller Goodwin made 15 saves for the Ridgers,who won their fifth straight game to improve to 15-6 on the season.

GRHS will visit top-seeded Rumson—Fair Haven in the semifinal round on June 4. The other semifinal pits No. 6 seed Bernards at No. 2 seed Haddonfield. The final is June 9.

The Ridgers defeated No. 13 seed Point Pleasant Boro 22-1 on May 27 at Watsessing Park. Benson had five goals and two assists, Kelly had five goals and an assist, Grober had four goals and an assist, Ross collected two goals and four assists, Labadia posted two goals and two assists, freshman Matt Pereira had two goals and one assist, and senior Matty McCormack and sophomore Michael Carrillo each had one goal. Goodwin made six saves.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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