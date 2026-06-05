Bloomfield HS softball team’s season ends as rally falls short in sectional tournament

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BLOOMFIELD — The eighth-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team fell to ninth-seeded West Orange 7-6 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 26 at Clarks Pond South.

Trailing 7-2, the Bengals scored two runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh, but the comeback fell short.

Junior Alyssa Haag had two hits and two RBIs, sophomore Julia Miller had two hits and an RBI, and sophomore Jasmine Caylor had two hits for the Bengals. The Bengals, under head coach Rich Adams, finished the season with a 12-16 record.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. West Orange (state sectional tournament)

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