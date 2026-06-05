Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team advances to state sectional semifinals

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GLEN RIDGE — The third-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys volleyball team defeated Paterson Arts & Science Charter and West Caldwell Tech to advance to the semifinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 state sectional tournament.

The Ridgers defeated No. 14 seed Paterson Arts & Science Charter in three games, 25-13, 25-20, 25-14 in the first round on May 27. Junior Linus Tulleson had 30 assists; and sophomore Batu Yagiz, sophomore Ravin Ambastha and junior Aidan Piano each had 3 digs.

GRHS defeated No. 6 seed West Caldwell Tech in four games, 31-29, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22 on May 29 at home. Junior Nikola Botev had 17 kills, 4 blocks and 4 digs; Yagiz had 14 kills, 1 block and 1 dig; junior Aaron Winslow had 9 kills, 7 service points and 1 dig; Ambastha had 6 kills and 1 block, Tulleson posted 46 assists, 3 blocks, 2 kills and 1 dig; junior Filip Ruggiero had 1 kill; junior Aidan Piano had 1 dig and 1 assist; and sophomore Christian Kopec had 3 service points.

The Ridgers, under head coach Mike Tully, won their 11th straight match to improve to 22-6. They were scheduled to visit No. 2 seed Hoboken in the semifinal round on June 2 after press time. The other semifinal pitted No. 4 seed Harrison at No. 1 seed Passaic Charter. The final is June 5. GRHS clinched the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division title with a 10-0 divisional record.

Photos Courtesy of Christopher Troyano

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