June 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

June 3, 2026 19
Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3 GOLF-SHP team

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3

May 27, 2026 50
Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5 BASE-SHP GNT4

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 22-5

May 27, 2026 49
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament B-LAX-SHPvPope John

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team wins two matches, moves to 11-7 mark, gains No 1 seed in state tournament

May 27, 2026 62

Related Stories

LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

Jeff Goldberg June 3, 2026 19
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS girls flag football team moves to 14-1, reaches South final

Joe Ragozzino June 3, 2026 13
FOOT-GRvHP2
5 minutes read

Paul Robeson HS All-Star Football Classic to take place June 9

Editor June 3, 2026 102
B-LAX-Shawn Lyght
2 minutes read

University of Notre Dame lacrosse star Shawn Lyght, a Seton Hall Prep alum, receives national player of the year award

Editor June 2, 2026 69
GOLF-SHP team
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep golf team finishes banner year at 14-3

Jeff Goldberg May 27, 2026 50
FLAG-WO4
1 minute read

West Orange HS flag football team reaches SFC South semis

Joe Ragozzino May 27, 2026 51

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals LOGO-SHP 1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals

June 3, 2026 1
Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

June 3, 2026 11
No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

June 3, 2026 11
Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals LOGO-SHP 4

Top seed Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to state quarterfinals

June 3, 2026 19

You may have missed

LOGO-SHP
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball team defeats St. Joseph, advances to semifinals

Jeff Goldberg June 3, 2026 1
WO-Kelly Anniversary1-C
4 minutes read

Kelly celebrates its 10th anniversary

Cynthia Cumming June 2, 2026 4
LOGO-GR Logo Original
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS boys tennis team advances to state sectional final

Joe Ragozzino June 3, 2026 11
LOGO-GR Logo Original
2 minutes read

No. 1 seed Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team moves to state sectional semifinals

Joe Ragozzino June 3, 2026 11